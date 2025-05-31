Scene in Edmonds: A chance encounter with a car guy

I’m not a mechanic. I just like what I see.

On my way to the waterfront I see this car parked by the road, and I stop to take pictures.

While clicking away, I hear a man across the street. I look over and see him mowing the lawn on a riding mower. A Cub Cadet. The Cadillac of mowers in my opinion. A sign of quality.

He stops the mower, gets up and crosses the street.

He says, “Do you know what a Sprint is?” I say no, I don’t.

Most people opted for V8s on their Firebirds, he says. But Sprints have 6 cylinders with overhead cams. Mated to the light body, it had enough get-up-and-go. He says over 215 horsepower.

I ask for his name. “Dino,” he says.

“Why are you getting rid…errr…selling this car?” I ask. He answers that he’s selling it for a friend. The friend bought it when he graduated from medical school and has owned it since.

Dino has worked on it over the years. “It’s a body-on restore,” he says. There is no speck of rust anywhere on the car. He removed all the door dings and sprayed something like six coats of color on it. It’s got new carpeting that he installed himself, but the upholstery is all original. He runs his thumbnail along the perfectly aligned gaps between body panels. A true sign of perfection.

He proceeds to tell me more about the car’s mechanics, which starts to rattle my brain. I shut down mentally but let him talk.

To kind of halt the gearhead talk, I tell him he’s a walking encyclopedia. He laughs and says tinkering with cars has just been a hobby. He actually was a meat cutter in his working days. Now he’s retired and works on rebuilding cars. Currently, he’s working on a Cobra that was owned by Linda Carter of 1970s’ “Wonder Woman” television fame. I see its red fender poking out of the garage.

There’s other classics on the driveway, like a sherbet yellow 1956 Chevy convertible. Maybe I’m wrong on the model. I like the lines though.

I ask him what his favorite car has been. “Owned or worked on?” he asks. I say, “Owned.” He smiles and says, “My blue ‘72 442.” The image of an Oldsmobile runs in my head. Dino goes on to rattle off facts about what made it so special. And why so many imitators call their cars 442’s but are merely rebadged Cutlasses.

All this time we’ve been talking; I think about how I love my car. But at this moment, it doesn’t hold a candle to these true classic cars. I wish I had the $40,000 to drive away in the Firebird.

I don’t want to take up his mowing time, so I ask him if it’s OK to come by again someday. He said, “Sure! I’ll have a cup of coffee ready for you.”

He starts walking back to his Cub Cadet. A mower of quality. A man of quality.