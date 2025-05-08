Scene in Edmonds: A walk through Arnie’s parking lot

On her walk Wednesday, photographer Julia Wiese saw a bit of unusual activity occurring in the parking lot near Arnie’s Restaurant. Geologist Spencer of Landau Associates was working with Josh of Cascade Environmental to drill core samples in three different sections of the parking lot. Each sample taken was from 0-15 feet or until water was reached, whichever came first. They were hired by the Port of Edmonds to collect the samples. On the table is one of the samples taken to 15 feet.