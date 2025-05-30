Scene in Edmonds: Alphorn performance

Puget Sound Alphorns performed at the Edmonds waterfront just north of the ferry on Friday afternoon, and they plan another performance at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1.
They are a group of alphorn enthusiasts who enjoy playing together, learning and sharing about the history and literature written for alphorns. More information about the Puget Sound Alphorns is here.
