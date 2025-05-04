Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 3, 2025 9 Colorful landscape. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Early morning clearing Saturday at the waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The Edmonds Yacht Club was represented during the Opening Day of Boating at Seattle’s Montlake Cut. (Photo by Kathleen Ryan) Some bunny’s at the waterfront. (Photo by Tim Johns) Saturday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by LynnDee King
