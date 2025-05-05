Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 4, 2025 6 Saturday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sunday at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Clouds and blue sky. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Downtown flowers. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Rita Schultz) The demonstrations against the Trump administration continue at the Shoreline/Edmonds border, with organizers stating they will be at the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 205th Street from 1-2 p.m. every Sunday in May. (Photo courtesty Pam Mieth) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by LynnDee King A deer in the Meadowdale area. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Photo by Linda Ross
