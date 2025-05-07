Scene in Edmonds: Around town 3 hours ago 3 Senior Swingers Orchestra performing at Maplewood Presbyterian Church on Saturday. (Photo by Cathleen Draper) Jupiter over Haines Wharf at sunset Monday. (Photo by Tim Johns) Cooling off before sunrise (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Pink sunrise Tuesday. (Photo by Jim Johanson) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Chris Tassos Photo by Patrice Wiggins Photo by DC Miller Photo by Alex Duncan
