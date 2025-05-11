Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 10, 2025 5 A sea lion next to the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. (Photo by Doug Parrott) An eagle pair. (Photo by Bob Chaffee) A Chinese Tree Peony on 6th and Dayton. (Photo by Anne Volk) A very busy Jorja Fry prepares the flower display for Mother’s Day at QFC. (Photo by Bob Sears) Photo by Leonard Hagen Photo by Ann Bradford
