Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 12, 2025 4 On the ferry. (Photo by LynnDee King) Sunday night’s amazing western sky. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc) Fifty people waved signs on Mother’s Day at the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 205th Street on the Shoreline/Edmonds border as part of the Everyday Activists group. This week, they gathered 30 pounds of food for Hopelink’s food pantry. The protest theme was DOGE cuts that impact seniors, veterans and families.
