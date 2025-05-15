Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 14, 2025 2 “Sometimes the light’s all shinin’ on me”Truckin’ (Photo by Nick Sherman, lyric by the Grateful Dead) Home to Edmonds. (photo by LynnDee King) (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.