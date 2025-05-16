Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 15, 2025 9 Moon glow at 4:30 a.m. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Pink delight (Photo by Ann Bradford) This 25 foot sloop was tied up at the guest moorage in Edmonds Marina Wednesday night. A quick Google search of her name and home port, Kotimana Auckland, indicates that she was built in 2017-2018 at the Northwest School of Wooden Boat Building in Port Hadlock, WA and based on a 1908 design. The boat was built for a trustee of the New Zealand Traditional Boat Building School and, after being launched in Port Townsend, she was shipped to Auckland, NZ. It seems that the owner sold the boat in 2022 and she is now back in her home waters. (Photo by Niall McShane) Downtown (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.