Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 19, 2025 2 Take the picture. I can’t pose like this forever. (Photo by Niall McShane) Birds of a feather… (Photo by Ron LaRue) Roses. (Photo by Chris Tassos) Floral theme continues with lilacs. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Floral theme continues with lupine. (Photo by Julie Van Tosh (Photo by Vienna Ztribe)
