Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 20, 2025 0 Time to build a nest. (Photo by Rita Schultz) Moody Monday (LynnDee King) Early Tuesday clearing. (Sharon O’Brien) (Photo by Ann Stein) (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Coyote sighting in our front yard. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.