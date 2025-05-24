Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 23, 2025 3 Too bad you can’t smell a photo: Honeysuckle along Sunset. (From Kevin O’Keeffe) Taken at 4:40 a.m. Friday. “You can see the cresent moon and Venus in the eastern sky,” photographer Julia Wiese says. Photo by Mary Dizon. Rough seas. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Artist at work. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunset moods. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Gary Olson Photo by Alex Duncan
