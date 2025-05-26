Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 25, 2025 0 Brown’s Bay rockfish. (Photo by Peter Sowl) Beauty and the boats. (Photo by LynnDee King) Low tide. (Photo by Merri Fulton) Lots of sand to play in when the tide is out. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Bride’s Feathers at Hutt Park. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Enjoying a swim. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Waterfront reflections. (Photo by Kirsten Yuhas)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.