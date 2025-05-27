Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 26, 2025 5 Sunday sunset (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Memorial Day morning reflections. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Seeking low-tide treasures. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Ron LaRue Cloud interest. (Photo by Jennifer Young) Photo by Matthew Ralston On the move at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Row, row, row your boat. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Brad Marvin and Jason Cummings of the Edmonds Lions Club take down some of the many American flags that adorned the town on Memorial Day. (Photo by Bob Sears)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.