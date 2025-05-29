Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 28, 2025 0 Crescent moon setting over Hansville, shot from Sunset Avenue in Edmonds at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 27. (Photo by Tim Johns) Hanging on during low tide Tuesday. (Photo by Denise Meade) Let’s go this way! (Photo taken Wednesday by Lee Lageschulte) Ship to shore. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Home afloat. (Photo by Char Blankenship) Purple martin (a type of swallow) are oblivious to a bald eagle that was perched above their nest boxes Wednesday. (Photo by Joe Scordino) Busy bee. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) An artist’s view of low tide. (Photo by Denise Meade) Wednesday sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson) Another sunset view. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.