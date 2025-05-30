Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 29, 2025 11 “I’ll show you the way.” (Photo by Jane Monahan) Low tide at the beach. (Photo by Lynne Greenup) Bright blooms. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Setting sun. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Subtle glow. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A fiery ending. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.