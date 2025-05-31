Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 30, 2025 0 Whiffle ball at low tide Thursday. (Photo by Chris Cantu) Before sunrise Friday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Mount Baker is above it all. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Perfect day for a beach walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Humming along at the top of High Street. (Photo by Judy Gribble) Low tide at the off-leash dog beach. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) In the clouds. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
