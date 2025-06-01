Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 31, 2025 3 A Friday walk among the blooms. (Photo by Anne Stein) Mid-morning Saturday view. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Off for a day of fishing. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mixed skies on the last day of May. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Music at the Edmonds Summer Market. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Jennifer Young Saturday sunset. (Photo by Bob Sanders) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
