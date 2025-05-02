Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: May 1, 2025 6 Crescent moon over the Edmonds Dive Park early Thursday morning, (Photo by Tim Johns) Opening day of the ling cod season and fishermen are lined up before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Jean Patterson Photo by Alexa Severtsen Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Lee Lageschulte Waxing crescent moon Thursday night. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
