Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: May 7, 2025 2 Pink Wednesday sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sherwood Elementary School’s Bike to School Day was a huge success. Students (and some parents) rode bikes with a police escort. Participants offered thanks to PE teacher Pamela Thain and Edmonds Traffic Engineer Bertrand Hauss for making this year’s expedition possible. (Photo courtesy Peter Hallson) Rain on the way. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Heading out. (Photo by Mary Dizon) All paths lead to the Sound. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.