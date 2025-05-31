Scene in Edmonds: For the birds

Posted: May 30, 2025 7
Song sparrow
Black-headed grosbeak
Violet-green tree swallow.
Tree swallows

In honor of this weekend’s Puget Sound Bird Fest, photographer Tia Benson Tolle shared some views of local birds. More about Bird Fest here.

