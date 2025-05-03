Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club members at Healthy Living Fair

May 3, 2025
Edmonds Lions Club members at the Health Living Fair (L-R): Sharon Morrison, Jim Forgey, Judy Forgey, Ramona Moffat, Frank Moffat and Roy Johnson. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club

The Edmonds Lions Club participated at the recent Edmonds Waterfront Center Healthy Living Fair, passing out reading glasses, sunglasses  and information about the club. Lions Club members also conducted free testing for people who wanted their sight and hearing checked. A total of 200 pairs of sunglasses and 164 pairs of reading glasses were distributed, along with 21 hearing tests and 12 sight tests.

 

