Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club members at Healthy Living Fair

The Edmonds Lions Club participated at the recent Edmonds Waterfront Center Healthy Living Fair, passing out reading glasses, sunglasses and information about the club. Lions Club members also conducted free testing for people who wanted their sight and hearing checked. A total of 200 pairs of sunglasses and 164 pairs of reading glasses were distributed, along with 21 hearing tests and 12 sight tests.
