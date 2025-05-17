Scene in Edmonds: Local authors weave tales of music, mystery and mayhem as part of Third Thursday Art Walk Posted: May 16, 2025 10 Author Tessa Floreano (right) joined authors Charles Philipp Martin (center) and Erica Miner (left) at the Edmonds Bookshop Thursday night to discuss their novels and how writing them intertwines with their personal lives. Floreano’s novel Murder & Matrimony in the Castello takes place in Italy. Martin’s book brings back his familiar Inspector Lok character who ferrets out bad guys in Hong Kong. (Photos by RJ Perna) Author Erica Miller’s crime novel Overture to Murder: A Julia Kogan Opera Mystery showcases the fiery clash of artistic geniuses in the opera hall’s dark stairwells. (Photo by Robert Brubacher)
