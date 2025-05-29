Scene in Edmonds: The Woodway Landslide, 28 years later

A beach walk to the south of the Marina Beach Dog Park Wednesday during the lowest daytime tide of the year — at -4.07 feet — revealed the remnants of the five railroad cars, and some of their contents that had been pushed into Puget Sound on Jan. 15, 1997, photographer Joe Scordino notes. See this link for more information and an aerial view of this landslide, taken in May 1997.
