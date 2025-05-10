Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront birds

Photographer Julia Wiese saw these birds on her walk Friday. The heron was sitting patiently on the seawall near the Edmonds pier.

An unusual sight was the wimbrel on the beach at Brackett’s Landing. As people approached it would go closer to the water. After the people passed, it seemed to hang out near the are of high tide. “This is the first time I have seen a wimbrel in Edmonds,” Wiese said.