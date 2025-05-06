Second Saturday Dungeons and Dragons May 10

Join the Brier Adventuring Guild from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Brier Library for a game of Dungeons and Dragons.

This adventure is designed for players ages 12-18 using first-level characters.

If you are unable to join the Brier Adventuring Guild for one of its regular games, it’s okay. You and your character can rejoin at any time.

Seats are limited and registration is required at the library website, here.

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd., Brier.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Brier Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.