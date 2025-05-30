Skandia schedules folk dances for June in Lynnwood

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting two dances in June at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Friday, June 6, 7:30–10:30 p.m.
First Friday Dance: Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will teach a slow, beautiful dance called Åtabakspolska. It comes from Föllinge, a small town in Jämtland, Sweden. This is one of the most popular dances at Skandia. See more at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOuwd0828hY. The delightful Metrognomes will grace the stage.
Friday, June 20, 7:30–10:30 p.m.
Third Friday Dance: Lisa Brooks and Elaine Mathies will what can you do to even music, with a rhythm that goes 1-2, 1-2? They will teach polka and Busserull, which is similar to Rørospols but in 2/4 time. See Busserull at www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRjVMgAEQLE and polka at www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MLw7iprQQk. Led by Kris Johansson and always a favorite, Skandia Kapell will keep the hall filled with their captivating sound and great tunes.
For each event, admission is $15; $10 for Skandia members. More information at www.skandia-folkdance.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.