Sno-King School Retirees presents Knute Berger of ‘Mossback’s Northwest’ May 15

Sno-King School Retirees are sponsoring a presentation featuring journalist Knute Berger of PBS’ Mossback’s Northwest in the Edmonds School District Board Room, 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
This free event begins with refreshments at 1 p.m. with an update by Northshore Schools Superintendent Michael Tolley starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by Knute Berger. The public is welcome to attend. No registration required.
