Speed dating with Edmonds candidates at Edmonds Waterfront Center June 2

Community members are invited to meet and speak with candidates for open local positions at a Candidate Speed Dating event at 6 p.m. Monday, June 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, the goal is to introduce members of the community to candidates who have filed for open Edmonds City Council, Edmonds School Board and Edmonds Port Commission positions. All candidates filing for office for those positions during the May 5-9 filing week have been invited to attend.

Format:

– Those in attendance will be seated at round tables and candidates will rotate from table to table, with two minutes to introduce themselves and why they are running for office.

– Attendees will have eight minutes to ask questions of the candidates.

– Table hosts will guide the process and ensure civil communication.

– Each candidate will be given space to distribute literature and answer additional questions at the conclusion of the event.

There is no cost to attend but space is limited so attendees are asked to register here. If you are interested in a Zoom option, email Margaret Mesaros here.

To learn about the Edmonds Civic Roundtable or to join, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org