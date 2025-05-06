Speed Dating with Edmonds Candidates at Edmonds Waterfront Center June 2

Speed Dating with Edmonds Candidates is your chance to talk one-on-one with candidates running for Edmonds City Council, the Edmonds School Board and the Port of Edmonds. The program promotes dialogue and conversation to help voters make informed choices and provides all candidates the time and space to explain the what and why of their positions.

“Those who came to the Speed Dating event in 2023 found it refreshing,” said Tom Mesaros, Program Chair of Edmonds Civic Roundtable. “Both candidates and community members really liked it.”

The event is organized into 13-minute segments. Community members sit at round tables, and candidates rotate from table to table. Each candidate makes a two-minute statement. Community members then have 11 minutes to ask follow-up questions. The number of participating candidates determines the length of the program.

All candidates are invited. The event is open to the public and free of charge. The event is sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and tickets are available starting May 19. The event is at 5 p.m., June 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“We noticed after the 2023 event, people lingered and talked to each other,” Mesaros said. “Too often, we get groups that think alike. Rarely do we get the opportunity to interact with people outside our group.”

