Sponsor spotlight: Dive into a season of discovery — Edmonds Center for the Arts announces 2025-2026 Season

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA is thrilled to announce our 2025-2026 season launching on Sept. 11 with Emmy Award-winning Jane Lynch and the hilariously charming Kate Flannery for a raucous night of comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief in The Trouble With Angels! Single tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, June 24 at noon.

Join us for a brand-new season as we celebrate a diverse and dynamic blend of genres, generations, and cultures from across the country and around the world.

“With each new season, we have a new opportunity to program experiences that will not only entertain and inspire audiences but also build connections. At ECA we strive to mirror our mission on the stage with a diverse line-up– from Blues to Broadway, Classical to Comedy, Folk, Pop, and everything in between – from rockstars to storytellers to those artists that you’ve never heard of before but are so thrilled to discover here.” says Liz Dawson, director of programming and communications.

“We can’t wait to welcome patrons to the theater for a season of discovery. Together, we’ll revel in the magic of live performance, celebrating an eclectic, entertaining, and inspiring line-up of music, dance, theater, comedy, and storytelling presentations.”

Enjoy world-class entertainment from the comfort of our intimate jewel-box theater, conveniently located in beautiful downtown Edmonds. With subscriptions and single tickets at various price points, there’s something for everyone. Be part of the magic and learn more at ec4arts.org.

Subscriptions go on sale to the public Monday, June 16 at noon PST.



ECA offers a variety of flexible Subscription Packages.



Be first in line for live performance and entertainment that’s all at once thrilling, enlightening and leaves you wanting more! If you’re considering attending several performances this season, a subscription can save you up to 20% and offers great benefits all season long.

Choose from our full season, or build your own packages at 3+, 5+ and 8+ Shows.



Single tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, June 24 at noon.

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students and military members.

