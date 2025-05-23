Sponsor spotlight: Take a trip to outer space during Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy year-end recital June 7

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy presents a year-end recital, Outer space, Science & Science Fiction, on Saturday, June 7.

You’re invited to blast off and visit the planets, encounter extra-terrestrials, robots, dark space, bright stars and all the things we have imagined and learned are in outer space. From advanced pointe work to charming preschoolers, this show will entertain.

There’s something for every generation in this lineup. Staff and students have put together fun dances, great costumes and a broad musical set list including oldies like Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra, Mr. Roboto by Stix, Intergalactic by the Beastie Boys and current songs like Rockstar by Lisa. Performers range in age from 4 to adult and will perform Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip Hop and Irish Step.

The Dance Academy is proud to announce two beautiful soloists, Jenna Gallagher and Annalise Coster, who are graduating from Mountlake Terrace High School and the Dance Academy this year. They have both choreographed a lyrical dance for their senior performance. Together these individuals have had 17 years of dance training at MLT Dance Academy.

Prepare to be charmed and entertained by your dance community at this annual event.

Noon and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025

Mountlake Terrace High School Theater

21801 44th Ave. W. Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Tickets available starting May 23 here.

For more information about the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy and quarterly dance programs, visit cityofmlt.com/2088/Dance-Programs.