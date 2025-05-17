State Transportation Department urges early planning for Memorial Day weekend travel and ferry crowds

It may not be officially summer yet — but travelers should certainly plan ahead for summer-like crowds for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has released Memorial Day weekend travel charts showing the best (and worst) times to travel on key routes like Interstate 5, US 2, I-90 and at the I-5/Canada border crossing. Most state highway construction will pause Friday through Tuesday, May 23-27, to help ease congestion, though some temporary lane shifts, closures or adjusted bike lanes may remain in place for travel.

Holiday weekends often mean increased traffic and delays along state highways, waterways, airports and pedestrian trails, WSDOT said. Travelers should be patient, expect delays and stay alert. Delays may also occur as crews respond to crashes or conduct emergency repairs. Washington state ferry routes also are expected to be busy and reservations are strongly encouraged on routes that offer them.

WSDOT encourages travelers to “know before you go,” and follow these tips whether traveling across town or statewide:

– Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

– Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

– Follow WSDOT on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky and X.

– Identify potential safety rest areas before heading out, to ensure enough breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

– Pre-program vehicle radios to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts – and be alert for other stations listed on notice signs in some areas.

– Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other outdoor recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends. If a site’s parking is full, never park along road shoulders as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway, including emergency response vehicles.

Most highway construction paused

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including both Friday, May 23 and Monday, May 26 – to ease congestion. However, travelers should stay alert for lane shifts or work zone staging that may remain in place. Emergency repairs and crash response will still occur, so drivers need to give crews plenty of space to work safely. While no major construction is planned over the holiday weekend, work zone speed cameras may still be active in areas where speeding has been an ongoing issue and crews are present.

Snoqualmie Pass

No construction is planned on I-90 from Friday, May 23, through Tuesday, May 27. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday (see charts for more detail). People can receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie” to 468311.

Chinook and Cayuse passes

State Route 410/Chinook Pass and SR 123/Cayuse Pass are tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, May 23. Check the mountain passes webpage to ensure the passes are open and to view current conditions.



Mount Rainier information

– The National Park Service has a project in progress to repair sections of SR 123 that adds about 30 minutes of travel time, seven days a week, through October.

– This year marks the second season of timed-entry reservations into the park. More information .

Vantage Bridge

To help accommodate increased travel during the two major summer holidays (Memorial Day and Independence Day weekend), all four lanes of I-90 across the Vantage Bridge will be open from May 23 through July 7. Outside of that time, the bridge will have only one lane in each direction through fall due to construction on the bridge. This project is part of a long-term effort to replace the deteriorating bridge deck, with construction expected to be complete by fall 2028.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 27, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes and SR 167 HOT lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go!visitors page.

Ferry travel

People boarding a ferry by vehicle can expect the busiest sailings will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Thursday through Saturday, May 22-24, and eastbound (or off island) Saturday through Monday, May 24-26. Walk-on passengers can bypass vehicle lines and usually board much faster.

– All riders should double check the sailing schedules and sign up to receive rider alerts as last-minute delays or canceled sailings are possible based on vessel and crew availability.

– Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on how to make a vehicle reservation for some routes, track ferries on a real-time map and check terminal status.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays:

– Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. Trains are running between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stopping at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham. Visit www.AmtrakCascades.com or call 800-USA-RAIL for tickets and schedules.

– For information about traveling via state-sponsored airports, visit wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/airports-list or call 360-618-2477.

– Check with local public transit agencies for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.