SUN Bucks program returns to provide summer food support for Washington children

This summer, up to 620,000 Washington children will receive SUN Bucks – funds to help buy food when school is not in session – through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program.

In December 2022, the federal government authorized a permanent, nationwide Summer EBT program to support children’s access to food during the summer months. The State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) received federal approval to implement SUN Bucks for summer 2025. It is partnering with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to distribute these benefits starting the first week of June, DSHS said in a news release.

“Students learn better when their basic needs are met,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “During the school year, we ensure students are fed during the day with our recently expanded school meal program. While school isn’t in session, the Summer EBT program provides an essential opportunity for children in Washington to access nutrition and meals. I am grateful to our partners at DSHS for their help in implementing this program and prioritizing the health and well-being of children and families across our state.”

“Food is foundational to everyone’s well-being,” said DSHS Acting Secretary Cheryl Strange. “We are pleased to partner with OSPI to ensure as much support for children and families as we can, especially during the summer months when other resources are not as readily available, and during a time when grocery costs remain very high in our state.”

The SUN Bucks benefits, a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child in each household, will be deposited onto existing SUN Bucks cards starting the first week of June and mailed to newly eligible children beginning in mid-June.

Some children will get SUN Bucks automatically and others must apply. Students can auto-qualify if they either:

– Are age 8-18 and are a member of a household that receives benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

– Attend a school that offers the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Program and is directly certified for free or reduced-price school meals or meets income requirements reported through a Child Nutrition and Eligibility and Education Benefit Application.

Parents or guardians of students who do not qualify automatically can apply by submitting a SUN Bucks application. To qualify for SUN Bucks by application, these students must both:

– Be enrolled at a school that participates in the NSLP or SBP.

– Live in a household that meets NSLP Income Eligibility Guidelines to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

The SUN Bucks application is online in English and Spanish. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 29, 2025.

SUN Bucks benefits are in addition to other Summer Child Nutrition Programs already offered. Families can continue participating in group-site and grab-n-go meals as well as other summer food programs at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive Summer EBT benefits.

Families who need to apply or who have other questions about SUN Bucks benefits can call the SUN Bucks Contact Center at 833-543-3230 (TTY: 800-833-6348) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday–Friday (except holidays). Families can opt in for text messaging alerts about their child’s SUN Bucks status at textsunbucks.dshs.wa.gov.