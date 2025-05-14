Toll rates on SR 99 tunnel set to increase July 1

The Washington State Transportation Commission has approved a 3% increase to the toll rates on the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle. The new rates will take effect on Tuesday, July 1.

Commissioners approved the increase during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, May 13. Under the approved changes:

– Toll rates will increase by 5 cents during off-peak and morning hours.

– Toll rates will increase by 10 cents during the evening peak hours.

– Toll revenue is used to pay for construction debt, operations and ongoing maintenance on the SR 99 tunnel.

Toll rates vary throughout the day to help manage congestion on the SR 99 corridor.

When tolling began on the tunnel in 2018, the commission adopted a plan that includes a 3% toll rate increase every three years to ensure sufficient revenue to meet the tunnel’s financial and operational needs. Tolls were last increased on the tunnel on July 1, 2022.

For a detailed breakdown of the new toll rates and to learn more about the rate-setting process, visit the SR 99 tunnel page of the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov.