Trinity Lutheran Church sends love and warmth worldwide on Quilt Sunday

The sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran Church & Schools was transformed into a vibrant display of care and creativity for the congregation’s annual Quilt Sunday April 27. More than 100 quilts, handcrafted by Trinity’s dedicated quilting team, were draped across pews, balconies, and railings — a vivid reminder of the compassion and connection shared with communities around the globe, the church said.

Here’s more from the church:

These quilts are destined for families facing crisis through Lutheran World Relief (LWR). In regions impacted by poverty, natural disaster or displacement, LWR Mission Quilts provide warmth, dignity and a tangible expression of hope. Whether used as bedding, floor coverings, or temporary shelter, each quilt reflects God’s loving presence in a world in need. Learn more at lwr.org. Trinity’s Quilting Ministry has gathered weekly for decades. While their production has slowed from earlier years of 200+ quilts annually, the team continues to faithfully create well over 100 quilts each year. In addition to those sent internationally, quilts are also shared locally—for confirmands, emergency needs, and other moments of care. “There’s so much joy in creating and sending these quilts,” said members of the quilting team. “Each one is like a cup of love — stitched in friendship, shared in faith, and sent with the hope of bringing color and comfort to someone’s world. It’s a reminder that we all belong to this human family, and this work is a small but beautiful way of showing it.” Participation in the ministry is open to all. As the quilters like to say: “If you can tie a knot and laugh, you’re welcome here.”

To learn more or get involved with Trinity’s Quilting Ministry, contact the church office at office@tlcs.church or 425-778-2159. Explore more about Trinity Lutheran Church & Schools at trinitylutheranchurch.com.