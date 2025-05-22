Two Memorial Day celebrations on tap in Edmonds May 26

Those who want to honor the fallen on Memorial Day have two opportunities to do so in Edmonds.

In addition to the City of Edmonds-sponsored ceremony at 11 a.m. May 26 at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery, 100th Avenue West and 15th Street Southwest, a second event is scheduled for 2 p.m. that day at the Edmonds Veteran Plaza.

The 2 p.m. event is sponsored by VFW Post 8870 and American Legion Post 66. Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has also indicated that he will attend the event to represent the city at the plaza, which is located at 250 5th Ave. N.

“The community of Edmonds is always very supportive of our veterans, and we look forward to having them join us as we honor those who have given so much in the service of this great country,” said Duane Bowman, commander of the VFW Post.

The Veterans Plaza has long been a special place in Edmonds since its dedication on Memorial Day 2014. A design competition was conducted in 2014, and the plaza had its opening ceremony and ribbon cutting on Memorial Day 2017. It stands as a lasting tribute and memorial to veterans past, present and future.

A committee of volunteers manages the space, including involvement and support from American Legion Post 66, VFW Post 8870 and Ladies Auxiliary, Vietnam Veterans of America, the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Historical Museum, Corvias Foundation and others.