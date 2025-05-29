Verdant Health Commission opens window for 2026 community grants

The Verdant Health Commission is accepting funding applications from June 2 through July 11 from community nonprofits and agencies serving South Snohomish County residents. Funding is available for programs that align with one of Verdant’s two priority areas:

– Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health or

– Access to Direct Health Care Services

Approximately $6 million is available this funding cycle. Awards will be announced in late September 2025, with contracts beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and ending Dec. 31, 2026.

“Access to child, adolescent and young adult mental health services and direct health care services are greatly needed services in our community,” said Karianna Wilson, Verdant board president. “This funding cycle will address these two priority areas that are in high demand.”

Verdant will hold information sessions on Friday, June 6 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, June 25 at 3 p.m. to answer any application questions. Community members are invited to join, and can register here.

For questions about the application process, contact Ceil Erickson, director of community impact, at ceil.erickson@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-8572.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Verdant website at www.verdanthealth.org , to submit a funding request.

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish. Since 2011, Verdant has invested $87 million dollars in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services.