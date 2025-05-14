VFW, American Legion posts lead cleanup effort at Edmonds Veterans Plaza

Members of Edmonds VFW Post 8870 and American Legion Post 66 gathered last week at Edmonds Veterans Plaza to carry out a community service project focused on maintaining the plaza’s dignity and cleanliness. Volunteers dedicated their time and effort to cleaning out paver crevices, placing new sand in the crevices and scrubbing benches throughout the park in preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day observances.

The work, led by local veterans, reflects the deep commitment of these organizations to honoring those who served and maintaining a respectful and welcoming space for the public to reflect and remember, the posts said in a news release.

Special thanks go to Jordan Jollie and the Edmonds Parks Department for their support in coordinating the cleanup, and to Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, who visited the plaza during the cleanup to offer his appreciation and words of encouragement to the volunteers.

“We’re proud to continue our service through efforts like these,” said Duane Bowman, VFW 8870 Post Commander. “We are grateful for the community partnerships that make it all possible.”

The Edmonds Veterans Plaza continues to stand as a tribute to those who served and the efforts of these local veteran groups ensure it remains a place of honor.