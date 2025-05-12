WA state fire marshal offers fire sprinkler safety tips this week

This is Home Fire Sprinkler Week and we’re highlighting the critical role residential sprinklers play in protecting lives, homes and communities. A house fire can become deadly in less than two minutes, especially in modern homes built with lightweight materials and filled with fast-burning synthetic furnishings.

Each day this week, we focus on a key theme:

Monday: Fires are fast. Sprinklers are faster. Sprinklers respond quickly, activating only at the fire’s location to help control it until emergency services arrive so that you and your family can have more time to escape.

Tuesday: The high cost to communities without sprinklers, including greater risk to firefighters, increased property loss and environmental impact.

Wednesday: How fire sprinklers strengthen fire-safe communities, reducing damage and lowering injury rates.

Thursday: The reality that it’s easy to live with home fire sprinklers. Modern systems are discreet, low-maintenance and independent from smoke alarms.

Friday: A call to action. Protect what you value most. Fire sprinklers can be affordable, typically adding $1.35 per square foot in new construction per the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition and can be rolled into a mortgage. Plus, most insurers offer generous discounts for sprinklered homes.

Learn more about making your home and community safer at NFPA.org.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.