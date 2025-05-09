Will Edmonds see more middle housing in the future? Here’s what the Planning Board thinks

Edmonds may be a step closer to adopting zoning code updates that support middle housing.

At the May 7 Planning Board meeting, board members determined which of the nine middle housing types should be allowed in the city under House Bill 1110. The bill, which took effect in 2023, requires cities to allow at least six of the nine housing types.

Duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, townhouses, stacked flats, courtyard apartments and cottage housing are the nine middle housing types.

The Planning Board chose the following six: duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, stacked flats, courtyard apartments and cottage housing. All board members were in attendance. Community members present at the meeting applauded after the vote.

One of the three residents who spoke during the public comment period told the board that 60 residents had signed and endorsed a letter in support of accepting the minimum development standards necessary to comply with state requirements.

Senior Planner Brad Shipley told My Edmonds News that the board is scheduled during its May 14 meeting to finalize their recommendation for the draft middle housing code to the City Council.

The board is set to deliver their recommendation at the May 27 City Council meeting. The city must adopt zoning code updates that support middle housing by July 1.

In addition to choosing six of the nine middle housing types, the board decided to remove Low-Density Residential – Walkable zones from consideration. This zone would have permitted housing units that can go up to three stories close to mixed-use areas and transit.

“Part of what I love about downtown is that there’s so much sky above me. The buildings are two stories. If we did have an LDR-W, I’d want to bring the height down,” Planning Board Member Nick Maxwell said at the meeting.

Planning Board Chair Lee Hankins said he does not see the need for LDR-W zones at the moment, and that the focus should be on expanding different types of housing that are affordable to those who are looking to buy or rent.

Planning Board Member Jeremy Mitchell said he saw the vision behind LDR-W zones at first, and that it is not a deal breaker to remove it from consideration for now.

“Height is a very sensitive issue whether you’re in the Bowl or outside of the Bowl,” Planning Board Member Judi Gladstone said.

At the meeting, the board also heard from Planning Manager Mike Clugston about the need to update parking requirements for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and other housing types to comply with state law.

Shipley said HB 1337 (2023) and HB 2343 (2020) require cities to limit or remove off-street parking requirements for ADUs, affordable housing and senior housing that are located near high-frequency transit stops. The plan is to incorporate changes into the city’s Community Development Code by the end of June.

The state Legislature just passed a plethora of housing bills before the legislative session ended April 27. One of the bills, Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5184, prohibits cities from requiring a certain number of parking spaces per multifamily unit, single-family home and commercial space.

At the next Planning Board meeting, board members are expected to continue their discussion on ESSB 5184 – if the board should recommend the city to align with the bill’s requirements now or wait until closer to the three-year deadline.

“Either path would meet the state’s timeline, but the Board may consider an early adoption as part of broader housing reforms and since we are already in the process of amending our parking requirements,” Shipley said.

The May 14 board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. Those who wish to attend virtually can find more information on the city’s website.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





