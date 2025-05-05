Young changemakers support Edmonds Food Bank in the spirit of GiveBIG

As the statewide GiveBIG campaign kicks off this month, the Edmonds Food Bank (EFB) is celebrating the creativity and compassion of some of our youngest community members who have made a big impact in small but meaningful ways. These local stories of youth-led generosity capture the spirit of GiveBIG, a 48-hour giving event throughout Washington state that unites people in support of nonprofits like Edmonds Food Bank.

“This year, we’re inspired by the energy and kindness of kids in our own backyard who are stepping up to support our mission,” said Kellie Lewis, the food bank’s marketing and communications manager. “Their stories remind us that generosity can come at any age, and these young people are not only are helping their neighbors access food but are also inspiring others to get involved with this important work!”

Block Party Lemonade Stand Turns into Ongoing Support

Cam, a young resident of the Emerald Hills neighborhood, turned his annual National Night Out block party into a fundraiser with a purpose. In 2023, he set up a lemonade stand and donated all proceeds to the Edmonds Food Bank. After visiting to drop off the donation in person, Cam and his mom Lisa were so moved by the food bank’s gratitude that they began volunteering regularly.

“Cam had the idea to raise money for a local charity, and we chose the Edmonds Food Bank,” Lisa said. “The team was so grateful and kind that it inspired us to keep coming back. In 2024, we added a Venmo QR code to his lemonade stand and raised even more! We’ll keep hosting these block parties and supporting EFB every year.”

Neighborhood Friends Collect for a Cause

In the Westgate neighborhood, three friends — Avery, Daphne and Maeve — rolled a wagon down their street, knocking on doors and asking neighbors to contribute grocery bags to the food bank. Their grassroots effort not only yielded over 100 bags, but also food and cash donations.

Neighbor Cynthia Wold, who lives on the girls’ street, shared, “They were so cute together, no wonder they were so effective at collecting donations! It was a joy to open the door and connect with these young changemakers.”

Birthday Boxes from the Girl Scouts

Elliette Byrum and Abby Woody of Girl Scout Troop No. 40482 created birthday boxes for families served by the food bank, ensuring that every child has a chance to feel celebrated on their special day. Each box included cake mix, decorations and party supplies, everything needed for a small birthday celebration.

“Our troop wanted to focus on giving back this year and one of the ideas we came up with was creating birthday boxes for the food bank,” Abby said. “We wanted to make sure some children could have a birthday party and feel special.”

Elliette added, “It wouldn’t be fair if a kid couldn’t have cake and decorations on their birthday, so this was fun to do for the food bank and we hope to do it again.”

These stories are just a few examples of how young people in Edmonds are taking initiative and showing philanthropic leadership in their communities. As GiveBIG approaches, the Edmonds Food Bank invites everyone to join in supporting its mission to provide food, hope and connection to those experiencing food insecurity in Edmonds.

Early giving is open now and the 48-hour GiveBIG event takes place on May 6-7. Visit www.wagives.org/organization/Edmonds-Food-Bank to donate today.

For more information about the Edmonds Food Bank or to get involved, visit edmondsfoodbank.org.

— Story and photos courtesy Edmonds Food Bank