17 Edmonds-Woodway student athletes honored during signing day ceremony

Seventeen Edmonds-Woodway student athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Thursday afternoon. Teammates, family members and coaches were in attendance to watch as the athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers in college.

