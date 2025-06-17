17 Edmonds-Woodway student athletes honored during signing day ceremony

Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Director Tyler Geving introduces a crowd of family and friends to 17 EWHS senior Warrior athletes signing commitments to their college choices at the EWHS gym on Thursday, June 5. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors track and field athlete Nick Manz has committed to Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
E-W soccer teammates Kate Baldock (left) and Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo (right) have committed to Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts and Pomona-Pitzer College in Claremont, California, respectively.
Warriors dance athlete Adison Oliver and family celebrate her commitment to Montana State University in Bozeman.
Softball athlete Abby McCorvey and her parents celebrate her commitment to the Edmonds College Tritons.
Volleyball athlete Rienna Mostrales with her parents. Rienna will play for the Everett Community College Trojans.
Warriors basketball teammates Julian Gray, William Anseth and coach Tyler Geving celebrate with Cameron Hiatt on his commitment to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Seventeen Edmonds-Woodway student athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Thursday afternoon. Teammates, family members and coaches were in attendance to watch as the athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers in college.

The athletes are:

Abby McCorvey – Edmonds College – Softball

Catie Ingalls – Nebraska Wesleyan University – Softball

Kate Baldock – Emerson College – Soccer

Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo – Pomona-Pitzer College – Soccer

Isak Haverlock – Olympic College – Baseball

Josh Akiyama – Shoreline Community College – Baseball

Noah Ushikubo – Northwest University – Track and Field

Nick Manz – Northwest Nazarene University – Track and Field

Luke Adams – Carroll University – Cross Country/Track and Field

Soloman September – Illinois College – Football

Rienna Mostrales – Everett Community College – Volleyball

Adison Oliver – Montana State University – Dance

Madison Morales-Tomas – University of Washington – Dance

Sumire Talik-Martinez – Delaware State University – Equestrian

Simone Bennett – Grinnell College – Swim

Boden Chapek – University of Washington – Rowing

Cameron Hiatt – Dartmouth College – Basketball

