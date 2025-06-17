17 Edmonds-Woodway student athletes honored during signing day ceremony

Seventeen Edmonds-Woodway student athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Thursday afternoon. Teammates, family members and coaches were in attendance to watch as the athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers in college.
The athletes are:
Abby McCorvey – Edmonds College – Softball
Catie Ingalls – Nebraska Wesleyan University – Softball
Kate Baldock – Emerson College – Soccer
Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo – Pomona-Pitzer College – Soccer
Isak Haverlock – Olympic College – Baseball
Josh Akiyama – Shoreline Community College – Baseball
Noah Ushikubo – Northwest University – Track and Field
Nick Manz – Northwest Nazarene University – Track and Field
Luke Adams – Carroll University – Cross Country/Track and Field
Soloman September – Illinois College – Football
Rienna Mostrales – Everett Community College – Volleyball
Adison Oliver – Montana State University – Dance
Madison Morales-Tomas – University of Washington – Dance
Sumire Talik-Martinez – Delaware State University – Equestrian
Simone Bennett – Grinnell College – Swim
Boden Chapek – University of Washington – Rowing
Cameron Hiatt – Dartmouth College – Basketball
That’s nice, but what about the gifted academic students and musicians? Shouldn’t they be honored as well?
