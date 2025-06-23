A long-term look at housing in Edmonds topic of July 7 Civic Roundtable event

What is the long-term future for housing in Edmonds? More apartments and condos, or duplexes and triplexes, or single-family homes? Hubs and centers? Affordable, in the middle or high-end? Will the charm of character of Edmonds be preserved or change?

Join the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and guest speaker Jeremy Mitchell Monday, July 7 for a discussion regarding the complex array of housing choices facing Edmonds. The meeting will run from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Mitchell, an architect and member of the Edmonds Planning Board, will address those topics. He will also discuss the Planning Board’s role in offering recommendations to the Edmonds City Council on zoning, comprehensive planning, parks, and other issues.

His presentation will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with the audience.