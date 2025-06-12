Alex Newman schedules Edmonds City Council campaign kickoff for June 26

Edmonds City Council candidate Alex Newman has scheduled a campaign kickoff event for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Brigid’s Bottleshop in Edmonds.

The event will be hosted by Councilmember Susan Paine and County Councilmember and State Rep. Strom Peterson, who are supporting Newman’s campaign.

The Position 3 council seat is currently held by Neil Tibbott, who isn’t running for relection. Other candidates who have filed for the seat include Edmonds business owner Erika Barnett and Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commissioner Joseph Ademofe.

The event is free and open to the public. Brigid’s Bottle Shop is located at 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.

To learn more, visit alexforedmonds.com.