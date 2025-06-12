Annual party launches 2025 Edmonds Art Festival with music, dancing, food and (of course) art

by Larry Vogel 3 hours ago 5
These visitors quickly got into the party spirit. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
Amanda Thornton-Dewitt helps these partiers snap a group photo.
The interactive art project gave visitors the opportunity to be part of creating an original work that went up for bid in the silent auction.
Debbie McCallum and Brian Rogers were first on the dance floor.
Rick Steves welcomed attendees and stressed the importance of arts in the community.
The Dogtones kept up steady stream of danceable rock classics from the Eagles, Van Morrison and more.
Salish Sea Brewery owner Erika Barnett draws a pitcher of hand-crafted beer for attendees.

It’s Arts Festival weekend in Edmonds, and Wednesday evening’s Celebrate the Art party got it off to a scintillating start. Hundreds gathered in the Frances Anderson Center and on the library rooftop patio to browse works in the juried arts galleries, bid on original works by local artists, enjoy great food and drink, and dance under an Edmonds sunset to live classic rock and roll from the Dogtones.

The festival officially opens this weekend when the Frances Anderson field will become an arts village filled with booths and stalls featuring original works for sale by artists from across the region, food, live entertainment and more. Inside Frances Anderson Center, visitors will be able to browse the galleries of juried and student art, much of which will be available for purchase.

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.  Learn more here.

The main juried art gallery featured works spanning a wide range of art, from painting to sculpture to mixed media.

 

Ron Clyborne makes a new friend.
The lower level galleries featured student art from area schools. The artists ranged from pre-K to 12th grade.
Visitors browse offerings in the small works gallery.

 

 

