Annual party launches 2025 Edmonds Art Festival with music, dancing, food and (of course) art

It’s Arts Festival weekend in Edmonds, and Wednesday evening’s Celebrate the Art party got it off to a scintillating start. Hundreds gathered in the Frances Anderson Center and on the library rooftop patio to browse works in the juried arts galleries, bid on original works by local artists, enjoy great food and drink, and dance under an Edmonds sunset to live classic rock and roll from the Dogtones.

The festival officially opens this weekend when the Frances Anderson field will become an arts village filled with booths and stalls featuring original works for sale by artists from across the region, food, live entertainment and more. Inside Frances Anderson Center, visitors will be able to browse the galleries of juried and student art, much of which will be available for purchase.

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn more here.