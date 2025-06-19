Art Beat: Celebrating storytellers from the page to the stage

Calling Artists: Illustrate Books for Adult New Readers

10 a.m. – noon, Tuesday, June 24, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Simply Stories is a small, independent publishing house that produces fiction books for adults with limited literacy. The books are very short (30-300 words), similar to books for children starting to read on their own but with themes, plots, characters, settings and images that appeal to adults. Books are in English and Spanish. Check out their website here.

Simply Stories is recruiting artists to provide images in any medium and style for new texts. Talented artists of any age are welcome to attend a free workshop on June 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The workshop introduces the books and the ideas behind Simply Stories, covering the role of artists in producing these books. Artists choose a text they’d like to provide images for.

If the images are suitable, this is followed by approval of the book layout (by the Simply Stories’ team) and signing a contributor’s agreement to receive royalties once books are offered for sale later this year.

To participate, email Simply Stories.

~ ~ ~ ~

EDP’s upcoming 14th Annual Festival of Shorts

Thursday – Sunday, June 26-29, Wade James Theatre, Wade James Theater, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Please join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for their 14th Annual Festival of Shorts. This year’s festival will feature eight short film finalists, each with its own director and cast. The theme for 2025 is “CROSSROADS: a choice or event that changed courses.” They received 635 script submissions for this year’s festival, and the finalists were selected from submissions from around the globe.

The volunteer readers and judges are local Seattle-area theatre lovers and playwrights. To keep the process as fair as possible, our readers were given blind copies of script submissions for judging.

This annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards. After the closing performance, EDP will announce the playwright winners for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards and Overall Audience Favorite.

Tickets cost $20 for general adults (19-59) and $18 for youth, seniors or military personnel. Get yours online here or by phone at 425-774-9600.

~ ~ ~ ~

Story Time with local Edmonds children’s author and illustrator, Liz Wong

9:30 a.m., Friday, June 27, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Bring your little ones to join in Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop with Liz Wong, children’s author and illustrator. Her books, “The Goose Egg” and “Quackers,” are fun, colorful stories about friendship and caring that children can relate to.

She will also be reading “Nobody Likes Frogs: A Book of Toadally Fun Facts,” by Barbara Davis-Pyles, which she illustrated. There will be a fun story-themed craft afterwards, and the author will be available to sign books. All are welcome.

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.