Artist Amy Jones brings her custom leather designs to Musicology Co June 28

Edmonds artist Amy Jones will be demonstrating her leather tooling and carving artistry on Saturday, June 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at Musicology Co, 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107.

Her designs include custom guitar straps, custom belts and leather cuffs. Some of the guitar straps were seen on some of the biggest stages in the world.

Jone’s journey into leather artistry and custom designs started when she was looking for a guitar strap for her musician husband Ayron Jones. She found there were not a lot of options and created her own design. This led to the beginnings of the company Amy’s Love.

“Amy’s Love is all about bringing joy to every client,” Jones said. “I work with each individual on finding symbols and messages unique to their hearts. The result is one-of-a-kind artwork that is both meaningful and functional to their passions.”

Belts and cuffs will be available to purchase at the event and custom guitars, belts and cuffs can be ordered.