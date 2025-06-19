Arts of the Terrace seeks artists for 2025 show – submission deadline Aug. 15

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show has issued a call for artists; applications are due by Aug. 15.
This marks the 45th anniversary of the show, which will take place from Sept. 20-27, 2025.
Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photographs, three-dimensional works and artisan pieces.
Over $5,000 in prize money is available.
The event is sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.
For questions, contact Support Services Supervisor Renee Norton at 425-640-3108
For more information, visit www.MLTArts.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.